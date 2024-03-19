Pakistan vs Afghanistan | la guerra dimenticata

Pakistan Afghanistan

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, la guerra dimenticata (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) C’è una guerra che spesso dimentichiamo ma che continua a provocare vittime e soprattutto profughi. Nelle prime ore del 18 marzo alcuni attacchi aerei Pakistani hanno preso di mira diversi presunti nascondigli dei talebani Pakistani nel vicino Afghanistan, uccidendo almeno otto persone. Si è trattato della reazione all’attentato avvenuto sabato 16, quando gli insorti avevano ucciso sette soldati dell’esercito di Islamabad in un attacco suicida avvenuto nella regione nordoccidentale del Paese. In quell’episodio l’attentatore si era lanciato con il suo camion carico di esplosivo contro una postazione presidiata nella città di Mir Ali, una città nella provincia di Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, al confine con l'Afghanistan, mentre dietro al mezzo avanzavano sparando altri miliziani. Le truppe hanno risposto e hanno ...
