One Piece: iniziano i lavori per le riprese della seconda stagione (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Fan di One Piece tenetevi pronti per questa grande notizia: sono ufficialmente iniziate le riprese della seconda stagione dell’acclamato remake live-action di uno dei manga più amati e apprezzati di sempre. Un ritorno incredibile, fortemente sperato e voluto dagli appassionati di One Piece, che temevano di non vedere una continuazione della serie. Recentemente, infatti, Hollywood è stata al centro di continue polemiche e scioperi che ha visto coinvolte le corporazioni SAG-AFTRA e WGA causando l’interruzione della produzione dei nuovi episodi. Ciurma sulla nave in One Piece, fonte: NetflixUna paura del tutto comprensibile per i fan, considerando le terribili conseguenze degli scioperi che hanno colpito alcune produzioni televisive in ...
