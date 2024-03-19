Nikkita Lyons | “Vi dico come sta andando la riabilitazione”

Nikkita Lyons: “Vi dico come sta andando la riabilitazione” (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Ci sono alcuni wrestler che sono nati con la sfortuna di avere un fisico troppo fragile. Tantissimi sono purtroppo gli eventi che si possono citare, una su tutti è la stella di NXT Nikkita Lyons che negli ultimi mesi si è nuovamente e gravemente infortunata. In una recente intervista ha dichiarato quando pensa di ricevere l’ok da parte del team medico. Speranza “Sono passati due mesi dall’operazione e posso dire che sono volati, principalmente per me perchè ho in mente l’idea di rientrare subito in pista e mi sono posta l’obiettivo di tornare per Halloween Havoc. Ovviamente mi sono prefissata cio’ ma tornero’ sul quadrato solo quando saro al 100%, con gli infortuni non si puo’ mai sapere, la situazione puo’ evolversi giorno dopo giorno”.
