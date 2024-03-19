Nikkita Lyons | “Vi dico come sta andando la riabilitazione”

(Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Ci sono alcuni wrestler che sono nati con la sfortuna di avere un fisico troppo fragile. Tantissimi sono purtroppo gli eventi che si possono citare, una su tutti è la stella di NXTche negli ultimi mesi si è nuovamente e gravemente infortunata. In una recente intervista ha dichiarato quando pensa di ricevere l’ok da parte del team me. Speranza “Sono passati due mesi dall’operazione e posso dire che sono volati, principalmente per me perchè ho in mente l’idea di rientrare subito in pista e mi sono posta l’obiettivo di tornare per Halloween Havoc. Ovviamente mi sono prefissata cio’ ma tornero’ sul quadrato solo quando saro al 100%, con gli infortuni non si puo’ mai sapere, la situazione puo’ evolversi giorno dopo giorno”.

Nikkita Lyons: Every Time I've Experienced An Injury, I've Discovered Myself More - In January 2023, Nikkita Lyons suffered a torn ACL and meniscus. She returned in December, but she has been sidelined since February as she suffered another injury. Speaking with Booker T and Brad ...fightful

Injured WWE NXT Star Hopes To Be Back by October for Halloween Havoc - WWE NXT Superstar Nikkta Lyons was getting back into the swing of things after being sidelined with an unfortunate ACL injury in early 2023. Shortly after her return to the ring, she was sidelined yet ...comicbook

Update on Nikkita Lyons’ Expected WWE Return Following Injury Rehabilitation - Nikkita Lyons has been actively working towards her recovery after sustaining a knee injury that required a year-long break from wrestling. Despite a recent setback with another injury, Lyons remains ...msn