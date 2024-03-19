Milan | Soccer Champions Tour 2024 | sfide al top per il Diavolo Ecco i club

Milan, tournée negli Usa a luglio e agosto: amichevoli contro City, Real e Barcellona - Il Milan parteciperà al Soccer Champions Tour 2024, in programma negli Stati Uniti la prossime estate. La nuova edizione del torneo vedrà la partecipazione di Milan, Barcellona, Chelsea, Manchester ...sport.sky

Real Madrid USA tour 2024: Schedule, tickets, stadiums and more - Real Madrid is returning to the United States this summer, with three high-profile friendlies on the agenda. For a second straight year Madrid will take part in the Soccer Champions Tour, which also ...msn

FC Barcelona, Manchester City FC Soccer teams to play in Orlando - Past matches the FC Series has hosted or partnered on in Orlando include a match this year in January between Brazilian team Flamengo and Orlando City SC. In 2023, Spanish club Real Madrid and Italian ...bizjournals