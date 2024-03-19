Milan al Soccer Champions Tour 2024 | negli USA anche Barcellona | Chelsea | City e Real Madrid

Milan al Soccer Champions Tour 2024: negli USA anche Barcellona, Chelsea, City e Real Madrid (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) La stagione attuale deve ancora finire, ma il Milan intanto prenota la pre-season che verrà. La società rossonera parteciperà infatti al Soccer Champions Tour 2024, la nuova edizione del torneo che vedrà cinque club storici – oltre ai rossoneri anche Barcellona, Chelsea, Manchester City e Real Madrid CF – disputare una serie di amichevoli negli stadi di New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Orlando, Baltimora e Charlotte. Sarà la seconda estate consecutiva negli States per il Milan che nello scorso anno fu protagonista nella West Coast per una serie di amichevoli contro Real Madrid e Juventus a Los Angeles e ...
