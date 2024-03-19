Masters of the Air | l’epica americana nel finale spiegato della serie Apple TV+

(Di martedì 19 marzo 2024)of the Air si conclude e celebra ancora una volta gli eroiSeconda Guerra Mondiale: capiamo come ilsia riuscito a chiudere questo tassello nella carriera televisiva dei produttori, Steven Spielberg e Tom Hanks. In streaming suTV+. Era attesissima e ha ottenuto un grande successo di pubblico e criticaof the Air (anche a noi è piaciuta, come scritto nella recensione). Del resto,TV+ è riuscita a chiudere quella che non sapevamo sarebbe stata una trilogia vent'anni fa: Band of the Brothers prima e The Pacific poi su HBO. Steven Spielberg, reduce dal successo di Salvate il Soldato Ryan, insieme a Tom Hanks e Gary Goetzman ha voluto e saputo raccontare come mai prima d'ora non solo la Seconda Guerra Mondiale ma soprattutto il patriottismo americano ...

McEnroe fears Saudi Masters move could lead to year-round tennis season - John McEnroe accepts the inevitability of Saudi Arabia's growing influence on tennis but the American great fears the country's ambition to host a 10th Masters tournament could add to player and fan ...timeslive.co.za

Miami Open 2024: Sloane Stephens vs Angelique Kerber Preview; Head-to-Head, and Prediction - Fans are buzzing as they will get to witness a high-profile match between two Grand Slam winners competing at the ongoing Miami Open. On her home turf, the former US Open champion Sloane Stephens will ...msn

Long list of DP World Tour winners to vie for record purse at Hero Indian Open - The 57th edition of the Hero Indian Open has drawn a field of 144 that includes as many as 18 current and past winners from the DP World (European) Tour.businesstoday.in