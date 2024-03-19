Masters of the Air | l’epica americana nel finale spiegato della serie Apple TV+

Masters the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Masters of the Air: l’epica americana nel finale (spiegato) della serie Apple TV+ (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Masters of the Air si conclude e celebra ancora una volta gli eroi della Seconda Guerra Mondiale: capiamo come il finale sia riuscito a chiudere questo tassello nella carriera televisiva dei produttori, Steven Spielberg e Tom Hanks. In streaming su Apple TV+. Era attesissima e ha ottenuto un grande successo di pubblico e critica Masters of the Air (anche a noi è piaciuta, come scritto nella recensione). Del resto, Apple TV+ è riuscita a chiudere quella che non sapevamo sarebbe stata una trilogia vent'anni fa: Band of the Brothers prima e The Pacific poi su HBO. Steven Spielberg, reduce dal successo di Salvate il Soldato Ryan, insieme a Tom Hanks e Gary Goetzman ha voluto e saputo raccontare come mai prima d'ora non solo la Seconda Guerra Mondiale ma soprattutto il patriottismo americano ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • Masters the

    La recensione di The Bloody Hundredth, il documentario con gli interventi di Tom Hanks e Steven Spielberg sui veri protagonisti della serie Apple TV+, dal 15 marzo sulla piattaforma insieme al finale ... (movieplayer)

  • Masters the

    SulL'allenamento massacrante di Callum Turner e Austin Butler per Masters of the Air, la prima cosa da sapere è che quando c'è bisogno di mettere in forma degli attori presto e bene, Dale Dye, ... (gqitalia)

  • Masters the

    Il 15 marzo arriverà su Apple TV+ il documentario The Bloody Hundredth, di cui è stato diffuso il trailer, che racconta la storia vera alla base di Masters of the Air. Il 15 marzo debutterà su Apple ... (movieplayer)

McEnroe fears Saudi Masters move could lead to year-round tennis season - John McEnroe accepts the inevitability of Saudi Arabia's growing influence on tennis but the American great fears the country's ambition to host a 10th Masters tournament could add to player and fan ...timeslive.co.za

Miami Open 2024: Sloane Stephens vs Angelique Kerber Preview; Head-to-Head, and Prediction - Fans are buzzing as they will get to witness a high-profile match between two Grand Slam winners competing at the ongoing Miami Open. On her home turf, the former US Open champion Sloane Stephens will ...msn

Long list of DP World Tour winners to vie for record purse at Hero Indian Open - The 57th edition of the Hero Indian Open has drawn a field of 144 that includes as many as 18 current and past winners from the DP World (European) Tour.businesstoday.in

Video di Tendenza
Video Masters the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.