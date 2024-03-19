Kate e il video in cui fa la spesa | è lei o una sosia?

Kate e il video in cui fa la spesa, è lei o una sosia? (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) – Avrebbe dovuto fermare ogni possibile speculazione sulla salute di Kate. Invece, il video della sua uscita per andare a fare la spesa ha suscitato una nuova ondata di dubbi sul fatto che chi accompagnasse William a Windsor farm Shop, nei pressi dell'Adelaide Cottage, fosse effettivamente la principessa del Galles. Le riprese nelle quali
Should the video of Prince William and Princess Kate halt royal rumor mill - A British newspaper says Prince William and his wife Catherine have been filmed at a farm shop near their Windsor home.abc7news

Britain's 'most realistic' Kate Middleton lookalike shuts down 'crazy' conspiracy theory that it is her in farm shop video with perfect alibi - Britain's 'most realistic' Kate Middleton lookalike has shut down the 'crazy' conspiracy theory that it is her in a farm shop video of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Heidi Agan, who has made an ...msn

Princess Kate tabloid photo, video fuel speculation: Why the gossip is harmful - video has emerged showing Princess Kate in public amid her recovery from surgery, but wild conspiracy theories about her health continue to spread.msn

