JOYNEXT nDrive series and nCCU series unveiled at Tech AD Europe 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) DRESDEN, Germany, March 19,/PRNewswire/is a leading global Autocompany, which is committed to the integrated hardware and software solutions for intelligent cockpit, smart connectivity, autonomous driving, body security, software solutions and services. Recently,participated inAD, was held in Berlin from 10th-12th March, showcasing its comprehensive autonomous driving products to OEMs and peers in. In addition, Mr. Noby Mathew, Director Products & Strategy of, was invited to deliver a keynote speech titled "One-time development and optimizations of ADAS algorithm across regions on multiple platforms," highlighting's ...