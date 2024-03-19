HKSTP Unveils Top 74 Global Startups Confirmed for EPiC 2024 Grand Finale

HKSTP Unveils

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Fonte : sbircialanotizia
HKSTP Unveils Top 74 Global Startups Confirmed for EPiC 2024 Grand Finale (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024)EPiC 2024 Grand Finale on 26 April 2024 features US$45 million investment to be arranged, up to US$5 million in HKSTP venture funding, US$240,000 in cash prizes, plus partnership opportunities •This year's Finale features 80% of semi-finalists coming from 16 overseas markets•All semi-finalists will have access to unrivalled benefits and opportunities provided by HKSTP's innovation
Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia

HKSTP Unveils Top 74 Global Startups Confirmed for EPiC 2024 Grand Finale - EPiC 2024 Grand Finale on 26 April 2024 features US$45 million investment to be arranged, up to US$5 million in HKSTP venture funding, US$240,000 in cash prizes, plus partnership opportunities •This ...adnkronos

Adapting to the Digital Evolution: Strategies for Online Trading in the UAE - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established itself as a leading global hub for finance, innovation, and technology. Amidst this rapid digital evolution, online trading in UAE has gained significant ...thearabianpost

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation: HKSTP Unveils Top 74 Global Startups Confirmed for EPiC 2024 Grand Finale - Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den ...finanznachrichten.de

Video di Tendenza
Video HKSTP Unveils
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.