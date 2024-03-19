Food for Profit | il film di Giulia Innocenzi arriva in Parlamento La performance artistica della bodypainter Lela Perez

World Bank Group Statement on Gaza - The World Bank Group today issued the following statement on Gaza: “With more than half the population of Gaza on the brink of famine—including children and the elderly—the World Bank Group calls for ...worldbank

Some Foods at Grocery Stores in Canada are Cheaper Now than Before the Pandemic [Op-Ed] - Sylvain Charlebois goes over the numbers, finding that some items are cheaper while others have become far pricier with inflation since lockdowns four years ago.retail-insider

Parent says airline execs should be ‘behind bars,’ for serving ‘disgusting Food’: ‘Kids spent 14 hours without eating’ - When the Food on an airline is so bad, the kids would rather starve for 14 hours than eat, you know something’s very wrong.nypost