Food for Profit, il film di Giulia Innocenzi arriva in Parlamento. La performance artistica della bodypainter Lela Perez (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Food for Profit arriva in Parlamento. Dopo l’anteprima all’Eurocamera di Bruxelles e il successo crescente nelle sale italiane, il documentario indipendente di Giulia Innocenzi e Pablo D’ambrosi che svela i rapporti tra l’industria della carne e la politica, viene presentato mercoledì 20 marzo alle ore 16:00 nella Nuova Aula dei Gruppi Parlamentari. Si tratta di un film-inchiesta che racconta il sistema e le ipocrisie dell’agribusiness, e mette al centro i 400 miliardi di denaro pubblico della Politica agricola comune in larga parte destinati agli allevamenti intensivi, tra infiltrati con telecamera nascosta ai piani alti dell’EuroParlamento e immagini di quel che accade negli allevamenti di tutta Europa. Una ...
