Earth Hour | sabato 23 marzo verranno spente le luci delle facciate della Camera

Earth Hour

Earth Hour, sabato 23 marzo verranno spente le luci delle facciate della Camera (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) ROMA – La Camera dei deputati aderisce all’iniziativa Earth Hour 2024 (L’Ora della Terra), evento globale sui temi dei cambiamenti climatici, previsto per sabato 23 marzo. Pertanto, come informa una breve nota, vengono spente le luci delle facciate della Camera di Palazzo Montecitorio e di Piazza del Parlamento nella serata di sabato per un’ora, più precisamente dalle 20,30 alle 21,30. L'articolo L'Opinionista.
