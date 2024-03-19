Devin | l’AI Software Engineer che dà ragione al CEO di NVIDIA | meglio studiare biologia che coding

Devin l’AI

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dday©

Fonte : dday
Devin, l’AI Software Engineer che dà ragione al CEO di NVIDIA: meglio studiare biologia che coding (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Secondo Jensen Huang l’intelligenza artificiale generativa porterà via il posto agli sviluppatori e non servirà più studiare programmazione. Pensavamo fosse una sciocchezza, ma il primo AI Software Engineer ha fatto vacillare le nostre certezze....
Leggi tutta la notizia su dday

Robin Wang's Inclusive Approach to Making AI for All - As emerging platforms like AgentX permeate the commercial industry, Wang's vision progresses toward a more open AI ecosystem sparking novel innovations. Figure's latest humanoid robot, Figure 1, ...ibtimes.sg

Smart Retail Tech Expo to cover the transformational power of AI - Speakers at Smart Retail Tech Expo will cover artificial intelligence transformation for the retail industry, including strategy and practical applications. Experts will discuss trends driving retail ...technologyrecord

Da Microsoft un bel regalo, restano le licenze Office a vita (per ora) - soprattutto considerando l'inflazione crescente dal rilascio dell'edizione 2019. Tuttavia, TJ Devine, senior director del marketing di prodotto per Microsoft 365, ha sottolineato che Office LTSC 2024 ...tomshw

Video di Tendenza
Video Devin l’AI
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.