Daily Crown | Kate e il video in cui fa la spesa | è lei o una controfigura?

Daily Crown: Kate e il video in cui fa la spesa, è lei o una controfigura? (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Londra, 19 mar. (Adnkronos) - Avrebbe dovuto fermare ogni possibile speculazione sulla salute di Kate. Invece, il video della sua uscita per andare a fare la spesa ha suscitato una nuova ondata di dubbi sul fatto che chi accompagnasse William a Windsor farm Shop, nei pressi dell'Adelaide Cottage, fosse effettivamente la principessa di Galles. Le riprese nelle quali la ormai presunta Catherine Middleton è sembrata, a chi l'ha vista, "felice, sana e rilassata" ovvero in buona salute, rischiano di trasformarsi nell'ennesima fake news, dopo quella della foto ritoccata dalla stessa principessa e che era stata diffusa da Kensington Palace in occasione della Festa della mamma. Ieri, i futuri regnanti britannici erano stati visti in uno dei loro negozi d'alimentari preferiti e la notizia della presenza di Kate, intenta in una ...
