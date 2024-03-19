Cognizant to apply generative AI to enhance drug discovery for pharmaceutical clients with NVIDIA BioNeMo

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 marzo 2024)'s AI and industry expertise, combinedtheAI platform, create a strong foundation to improve outcomes in the healthcare and life sciences sectors TEANECK, N.J., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/(NASDAQ: CTSH) is advancing the application ofAI (gen AI) technologytheplatform to solve complex challenges ofin the life sciences industry, such as improving productivity in the development process and increasing the speed at which new, life-saving treatments can be brought to market. Traditionalmethodologies are process intensive and require the ...