Alex Garland's Civil War to release in India on April 12 - Alex Garland's upcoming flick Civil War comes at a time when people of the US are active politically considering the elections. The same can be said about India as the film gears for its premiere in ...wionews

Civil War: la recensione del film di Alex Garland con Kirsten Dunst - Civil War recensione del film di Alex Garland con Kirsten Dunst ecco com'è e di cosa parla il film che immagina una nuova guerra Civile americana critica ...comingsoon

My Take: Don't get distracted by Biden, Trump ages - In three of those deaths, the nation was at a crisis point. First was the assassination of Abraham Lincoln just as the Civil War was ending, but the fight over reconstruction and abolition was just ...usatoday