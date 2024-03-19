Chrome su Android supporta gestori password di terzi parti | come attivare la novità

Google Chrome's new update makes it easier to manage passwords, here's how - Google Chrome update for Android brings third-party password manager integration, enhancing password management with an autofill option. The feature is currently in development, focusing on optimizing ...timesofindia.indiatimes

OnePlus Nord CE4 memory, storage & charging specs confirmed - The OnePlus Nord CE4 is right around the corner, and its memory and storage details have been confirmed... in addition to charging.androidheadlines

Google Chrome for Android Reportedly Adds Support for Third-Party Password Managers - Chrome for Android currently supports Google’s default Password Manager The feature reportedly still has a few bugs Recently, Google Chrome added a safe browsing feature ...gadgets360