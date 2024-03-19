Bus dell' università si schianta contro un camion | morti 11 studenti | decine di feriti

Bus dell'università si schianta contro un camion: morti 11 studenti, decine di feriti (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Undici studenti morti e altri 42 gravemente feriti. È questo il drammatico bilancio, purtroppo ancora provvisorio, del terribile incidente stradale avvenuto nel Sud-Est del Kenya: un bus di una delle università più importanti del Paese si è scontrato frontalmente contro un camion mentre...
