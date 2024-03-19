Batman | Jake Gyllenhaal sarà il Cavaliere Oscuro del DC Universe? Sarebbe un onore

Batman, Jake Gyllenhaal sarà il Cavaliere Oscuro del DC Universe? "Sarebbe un onore" (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) L'attore ha risposto alla suggestione di diventare il nuovo Batman del DC Universe di James Gunn nel film The Brave and the Bold Il ruolo del nuovo Batman del DC Universe di James Gunn deve ancora essere assegnato, così recentemente è stato chiesto a Jake Gyllenhaal un parere su una sua possibile candidatura per il film The Brave and the Bold. In occasione di un evento per il suo nuovo film, Road House, in uscita su Prime Video, Gyllenhaal ha parlato apertamente del ruolo di Batman. Quando gli è stato chiesto se fosse interessato a continuare con questo tipo di ruoli muscolari, proprio come in Road House, interpretando Batman, Gyllenhaal ha confessato la sua ammirazione per il personaggio di Bruce Wayne e per …
