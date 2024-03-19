Alone in the Dark | svelati i requisiti per PC del reboot!

Alone in the Dark: svelati i requisiti per PC del reboot! (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Scopriamo insieme, in questo articolo dedicato, tutte le configurazioni dei requisiti minimi e raccomandati della versione PC di Alone in the Dark, il reboot della serie in uscita proprio domani Fra i tanti titoli in uscita in questo periodo, Alone in the Dark è forse uno dei più nostalgici. reboot del franchise, il titolo, sviluppato da Pieces Interactive, si presenta come una reimmaginazione della leggendaria serie survival horror, e arriverà domani, 20 marzo, su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X S, dopo essersi presentato con una (purtroppo) brevissima demo qualche tempo fa. Il gioco ci vedrà controllare Edward Carnby ed Emily Hartwood mentre esplorano una villa nella Lousiana degli anni ’20. In attesa del lancio del gioco, sono stati rivelati i requisiti ...
