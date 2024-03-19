Alone in the Dark | la recensione | qualche ombra di troppo

Alone in the Dark, la recensione: qualche ombra di troppo (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Il nuovo Alone in the Dark è senza dubbio un titolo sui generis. Atteso, forse addirittura attesissimo da flotte di amanti dell’horror da salotto che, un buon paio di decadi or sono (correva l’anno 1992, per onore di cronaca), trascorrevano lunghi pomeriggi d’estate tra gli angusti corridoi di casa Derceto; allo stesso modo, capace di solleticare la curiosità anche di giocatori meno attempati, che al netto dei due sequel “storici” (rispettivamente ’94 e ’95), avevano avuto modo di conoscere la figura di Edward Carnby nel quarto, discutibile, capitolo maggiore del franchise ribattezzato, nel 2001, The New Nightmare. Un titolo il cui marchio di fabbrica, almeno in quello che ne rappresenta l’archetipo condiviso dagli aficionados della serie, è la mescolanza di tinte noir e reminiscenze lovecraftiane; una storia di terrore e psicopatia dove demoni ...
