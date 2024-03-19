AJ Styles | “Tama Tonga in WWE sarebbe fantastico”

AJ Styles: “Tama Tonga in WWE sarebbe fantastico” (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) Il mercato del wrestling è sempre aperto e cio’ è dimostrato dai continui acquisti delle piu’ grandi federazioni al mondo, una su tutte la WWE che avrebbe ingaggiato uno dei pilastri della New Japan, Tama Tonga, a sua volta ex membro del Bullet Club quando a capo della fazione c’era AJ Styles che ha speso parole al miele. Le sue parole “Il cielo è il limite. Il ragazzo ha tanto talento e io so quanto sia bravo. Il fatto che potrebbe approdare in WWE è fantastico. Speravo che facesse questa decisione tempo fa ma aveva altri progetti in mente, ora che ha cambiato idea posso dire che ha fatto la scelta giusta.”
