AAA | El Patron vs Nic Nemeth a Triplemania XXXII | nuovo capitolo della rivalità tra Alberto Del Rio e Dolph Ziggler

Nic Nemeth Vs. Alberto El Patron Set For Vacant AAA Mega Title At TripleMania XXXII Monterrey - A battle of former WWE Superstars will culminate with either Nic Nemeth or Alberto El Patron emerging as the next AAA Mega Champion next month. The title was recently vacated by El Hijo del Vikingo, ...msn

