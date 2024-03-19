AAA: El Patron vs Nic Nemeth a Triplemania XXXII, nuovo capitolo della rivalità tra Alberto Del Rio e Dolph Ziggler (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024)
I match spartiacque nella carriera di un wrestler sono pochi. Uno fra questi riguarda DolphZiggler, ora Nic Nemeth in TNA, NJPW e nelle indie, visto che la sconfitta contro l’allora Alberto Del Rio di Payback 2013 mise fine al regno dello Showoff da campione del mondo, che durò pochissimo settimane.
I due si ritroveranno, a dieci anni e rotti di distanza, sul ring della AAA, in quel di TriplemaniaXXXII (show che si svolgerà a Monterrey il prossimo 27 aprile), con in palio il vacante AAA Mega Championship (reso tale dall’infortunio occorso al Hijo del Vikingo, che nei giorni scorsi l’ha costretto a rinunciare alla prestigiosa cintura).
