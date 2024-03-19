A CERAWeek | il CEO di Saudi Aramco afferma che la transizione energetica è “visibilmente fallita”

A CERAWeek, il CEO di Saudi Aramco afferma che la transizione energetica è “visibilmente fallita” (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024) La visione di Saudi Aramco sulla transizione energetica A CERAWeek, il CEO di Saudi Aramco ha dichiarato che la transizione energetica è fallita, sottolineando la necessità di non abbandonare il petrolio e il gas gradualmente. Tale posizione è stata accolta con favore da rappresentanti dell’industria dei combustibili fossili. Le prospettive divergenti sull’uso dei combustibili fossili L’industria petrolifera si concentra sull’importanza continua dei combustibili fossili nonostante i rischi climatici. Tuttavia, l’Agenzia Internazionale per l’Energia predice un picco nella domanda entro il 2030, a causa della crescente adozione di energie rinnovabili e veicoli elettrici. Il confronto tra prospettive nell’industria ...
