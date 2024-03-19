A CERAWeek, il CEO di Saudi Aramco afferma che la transizione energetica è “visibilmente fallita” (Di martedì 19 marzo 2024)
La visione di SaudiAramco sulla transizioneenergetica A CERAWeek, il CEO di SaudiAramco ha dichiarato che la transizioneenergetica è fallita, sottolineando la necessità di non abbandonare il petrolio e il gas gradualmente. Tale posizione è stata accolta con favore da rappresentanti dell’industria dei combustibili fossili. Le prospettive divergenti sull’uso dei combustibili fossili L’industria petrolifera si concentra sull’importanza continua dei combustibili fossili nonostante i rischi climatici. Tuttavia, l’Agenzia Internazionale per l’Energia predice un picco nella domanda entro il 2030, a causa della crescente adozione di energie rinnovabili e veicoli elettrici. Il confronto tra prospettive nell’industria ...Leggi tutta la notizia su newsnosh
Exxon CEO Insists on IRA Subsidies for Hydrogen Project - “If we find the regulation gets heavily influenced by the lobbying and what I would say is people trying to pick winners and losers then we won’t move forward with it,” Woods told Bloomberg at the ...theglobeandmail
FID on $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline to be taken in December - The Group CEO of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari has stated that the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline would be made in ...nairametrics
EQT CEO Warns Lack of Gas Storage Will Trigger Price Gyrations - The chief of the largest US producer of natural gas has warned that a lack of pipelines and storage facilities will trigger dramatic price swings in the years ahead, causing them to surge as much 350% ...bloomberg