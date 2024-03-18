Zenless Zone Zero | Nuova BETA in arrivo | registrazioni aperte

(Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Dopo l’aggiornamento 2.1 di Honkai Star Rail, è il turno di, il nuovo gioco free to play di Hoyoverse, che vedrà la luce finalmente quest’anno su PC, Console e Mobile. Dopo diversi test, Hoyoverse ha annunciato unaClosed, le cuisono giàtramite il sito web ufficiale.per ZZZ In questa avventura post-apocalittica, vorremmo invitare i giocatori a calarsi nei panni di “Proxy” e intraprendere la missione di sconfiggere nemici sconosciuti e svelare i misteri di New Eridu – l’ultimo rifugio per la civiltà urbana a causa della calamità degli Hollows. ZZZ propone un comparto grafico rinnovato, con combattimenti in tempo reale ma in aree ristrette, dunque il titolo dice ...

In occasione dello State of Play, Sony e miHoYo hanno annunciato l’arrivo di Zenless Zone Zero su PS5 nel corso dell’anno, in concomitanza con l’uscita su PC e Mobile, come avvenuto già con Genshin ... (gamerbrain)

