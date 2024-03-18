WWE | Triple H annuncia un documentario su Bray Wyatt | uscirà il 1° aprile

WWE Triple

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Triple H annuncia un documentario su Bray Wyatt, uscirà il 1° aprile (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Ormai è un po’ che purtroppo Bray Wyatt ci ha lasciato, con la notizia della sua morte che è arrivata come un fulmine a ciel sereno in quella sera di fine agosto, morte dovuta ad un infarto derivato da delle problematiche cardiache già pre-esistenti che ci ha portato via Bray troppo presto. Da quel momento, fino ad arrivare ad oggi, per molti è ancora difficile accettare la sua scomparsa che ha veramente toccato i cuori di tutti fan e colleghi che si erano affezionati sia al Bray Wyatt personaggio ma soprattutto a Windham Rotonda come persona. In arrivo un documentario sulla vita di Bray Nella giornata di oggi Triple H ha dato l’annuncio sull’arrivo di un nuovo documentario, che avrà come protagonista proprio ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE Triple

    Nell’ultima puntata di SmackDown sono stato reso ufficiali ben 3 nuovi match per WrestleMania 40(o XL), la sfida tra fratelli fra Jimmy e Jey Uso, il match fra LA KNight ed AJ Styles ma ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Triple

    Nella giornata di ieri è stata annunciata la prossima presenza di Shayna Baszler a Bloodsport X per il prossimo 4 aprile. L’evento è prodotto dalla GCW, una federazione indipendente, perciò i ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Triple

    Nella giornata di ieri si è diffusa l’indiscrezione secondo cui alcuni addetti WWE sarebbero dell’idea che Triple H abbia sottovalutato il potenziale di Will Ospreay e, di conseguenza, che ... (zonawrestling)

Bray Wyatt Documentary Set to Debut in April on Peacock - WWE will release a documentary on the late Windham Rotunda, known to fans as Bray Wyatt, on Peacock in April.variety

WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Documentary - WWE will air a new documentary on the life of Bray Wyatt. Narrated by Mark Calaway, best known as The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt: ...si

Nic Nemeth, Formerly Dolph Ziggler In WWE, On What Aggravates Him In Wrestling Today - Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, who now goes by the name Nic Nemeth in NJPW and TNA Wrestling, doesn't enjoy this aspect of pro wrestling.wrestlinginc

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Triple
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.