WWE | Triple H annuncia un documentario su Bray Wyatt | uscirà il 1° aprile

(Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Ormai è un po’ che purtroppoci ha lasciato, con la notizia della sua morte che è arrivata come un fulmine a ciel sereno in quella sera di fine agosto, morte dovuta ad un infarto derivato da delle problematiche cardiache già pre-esistenti che ci ha portato viatroppo presto. Da quel momento, fino ad arrivare ad oggi, per molti è ancora difficile accettare la sua scomparsa che ha veramente toccato i cuori di tutti fan e colleghi che si erano affezionati sia alpersonaggio ma soprattutto a Windham Rotonda come persona. In arrivo unsulla vita diNella giornata di oggiH ha dato l’annuncio sull’arrivo di un nuovo, che avrà come protagonista proprio ...

Bray Wyatt Documentary Set to Debut in April on Peacock - WWE will release a documentary on the late Windham Rotunda, known to fans as Bray Wyatt, on Peacock in April.variety

