WWE: FOX monitora gli script dei promo di The Rock in modo da apportare le censure necessarie (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024)
Negli ultimi giorni il linguaggio utilizzato da The Rock nei suoi promo durante i tv show WWE è finito al centro delle polemiche. Sostanzialmente le emittenti, nelllo specifico FOX sui cui canali va in onda SmackDown, non sarebbero troppo contente del linguaggio troppo colorito usato dal People’S Champ e della libertà lui concessa. Emerge l’indiscrezione secondo cui gli script dei suoi promo sono sottoposti ad un vaglio preventivo da parte di FOX.
FOX monitora gli script
Secondo quanto evidenziato da Dave Meltzer durante Wrestling Observer Radio, gli script dei promo di The Rock vengono sottoposti al vaglio preventivo di FOX in modo che l’emittente possa apportare le necessario ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Backstage News On FOX’s Tactics To Censor The Rock's Cursing On WWE TV - Join us at the Fifth Annual 80s Wrestling Con on Saturday, May 4th, at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ, featuring The Four Horsemen, Jake Roberts, and More! 80sWrestlingCon.com.The Rock is ...msn
Revealing the Strategy Behind Censoring The Rock’s Edgy WWE Promos - His recent performance on SmackDown, featuring the return of The Rock concert, remained true to his rebellious spirit as he delivered promos laced with profanity without concern for network opinions.msn
How to create or leave group text on your iPhone - Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions: Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his ...foxnews