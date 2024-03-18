WWE: Asuka ha saltato i Live Event del fine settimana, si teme qualche problema fisico (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024)
C’è qualche preoccupazione sulle condizioni fisiche di Asuka, attuale campionessa di coppia femminile insieme a Kairi Sane. Il tutto nasce dalle fasi finali dell’ultimo episodio di SmackDown che hanno visto le Damage CTRL mettere ko, grazie anche al vantaggio numerico, Bayley e Naomi. Nella confusione che si è creata sul ring, pare che Asuka abbia riportato un qualcheproblema al piede e poco dopo, infatti, è parsa zoppicare visibilmente; ecco che così si sono diffusi i timori su un suo possibile infortunio.
Asuka è infortunata?
Le voci su di un possibile infortunio per Asuka si stanno rafforzando sulla base della circostanza per cui la giapponese non ha preso parte ai LiveEvent del fine ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
WWE Star Absent From Live Events After Recent Injury Scare - Join us at the Fifth Annual 80s Wrestling Con on Saturday, May 4th, at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ, featuring The Four Horsemen, Jake Roberts, and More! 80sWrestlingCon.com.Injuries can ...msn
Could the Current WWE Champion Miss WrestleMania 40 due to injury - With the anticipation building up for WWE WrestleMania 40, slated to take place in less than three weeks, wrestling enthusiasts are already on the edge of their seats. However, amidst the excitement, ...msn
New Photos Of Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Gigi Dolin, Charlotte Flair, More - New Photos Of Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Gigi Dolin, Charlotte Flair, More Wrestling News and Rumors ...ewrestlingnews