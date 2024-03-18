Wolf Man | riprese al via per il reboot horror targato Blumhouse

Wolf Man

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
Wolf Man, riprese al via per il reboot horror targato Blumhouse (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Le riprese di Wolf Man della Blumhouse sono ufficialmente in corso! Il produttore Jason Blum ha condiviso una foto del regista Leigh Whannel direttamente dal set del prossimo film horror, reboot del celebre mostro della Universal, dopo aver reimmaginato per lo studio L’uomo invisibile, che si è rivelato un successo di critica e commerciale.   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da Blumhouse (@Blumhouse) “Primo giorno sul set di Wolf Man. Nella foto il regista Leigh Whannell. LFG!!!“, ha condiviso Blum su X, il social network precedentemente noto come Twitter. Inizialmente il film doveva essere interpretato da Ryan Gosling, ma alla fine la star di Barbie ha abbandonato il progetto a causa di una ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
  • Wolf Man

    Il team principal della Mercedes Toto Wolff commenta la prestazione del suo team, arrivato sesto e nono nel Gran Premio dell’Arabia Saudita: “Oggi non è stata una bella giornata per noi. È chiaro ... (sportface)

  • Wolf Man

    Il regista del reboot di Tartarughe Ninja, Jonathan Liebesman, dirigerà il prossimo film prodotto dalla Platinum Dunes, Wolf Night. Il regista del reboot di Tartarughe Ninja, Jonathan Liebesman, è ... (movieplayer)

  • Wolf Man

    Bilancio agrodolce per la Mercedes al termine delle qualifiche del Gran Premio del Bahrain, primo appuntamento del Mondiale di Formula Uno 2024. Sul tracciato di Sakhir la scuderia di Brackley ha ... (oasport)

Filming begins for Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man - Earlier, we reported that actors Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner are set to lead Wolf Man, hailing from Blumhouse and Universal. The latest news is that the thriller, helmed by Leigh Whannell has ...msn

Garou's Role in One Punch Man Season 3 - In One Punch Man Season 3, Garou continues to blur the lines between hero and monster, challenging the very foundation of what it means to be either. Despite being associated with the Monster ...devdiscourse

Universal's Wolf Man Reboot Starts Filming - When Gosling was attached to the film, it was set to be directed by Derek Cianfrance, a filmmaker the actor has worked with twice. At the time, Gosling hinted Cianfrance's involvement was a major ...comicbook

Video di Tendenza
Video Wolf Man
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.