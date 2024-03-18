Winnie The Pooh | Sangue e miele 2 | Scott Chambers | Pooh è come il nostro Jason di Venerdì 13

Winnie The Pooh: Sangue e miele 2, Scott Chambers: "Pooh è come il nostro Jason di Venerdì 13" (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Scott Chambers, protagonista di Winnie The Pooh: Sangue e miele 2, ha spiegato le icone del cinema horror a cui si ispirano i personaggi. Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e miele 2 arriverà tra qualche giorno sugli schermi cinematografici americani e il protagonista Scott Chambers ha spiegato perché considera la versione horror dei personaggi amati dai bambini come delle icone alla pari di Jason o Freddy Krueger. Il regista Rhys Frake-Waterfield ha inoltre avuto un'idea per proseguire il "Poohniverse" in modo originale: realizzare un "film dentro il film". Il cambiamento avvenuto nel sequel ...
Winnie The Pooh: Sangue e miele 2, Scott Chambers: "Pooh è come il nostro Jason di Venerdì 13"

