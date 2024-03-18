The Acolyte | ecco la data di uscita della serie su Star Wars

The Acolyte

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a screenworld©

Fonte : screenworld
The Acolyte: ecco la data di uscita della serie su Star Wars (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Disney+ ha annunciato la data di uscita della nuova serie dell’universo Star Wars e ha condiviso anche il nuovo poster. La serie The Acolyte debutterà sugli schermi il 5 giugno. Quindi preparate le spade laser nell’attesa di questo moemento. La showrunner Leslye Headland ha dichiarato che sarà lasciato molto spazio agli antagonisti e dalle dichiarazioni dei protagonisti si intuisce che la serie parlerà dei Sith che si infiltrano tra i Jedi. Come d’altronde possiamo capire dalla scritta sul poster: in tempi di luce l’oscurità avanza. Domani uscirà il nuovo trailer che farà maggiore chiarezza sui dettagli della trama. Poster di The Acolyte: La Seguace, fonte: LucasfilmLa protagonista ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld
  • The Acolyte

    Un poster condiviso online ha svelato che la data di uscita prevista per la serie The Acolyte: La seguace è stata fissata al mese di giugno. Disney+ ha annunciato la data di uscita della nuova serie ... (movieplayer)

  • The Acolyte

    Finalmente Disney+ ha annunciato quando uscirà la nuova serie ambientata nell'universo di Star Wars, precisamente nell'era dell'Alta Repubblica: ecco tutto quello che sappiamo in attesa di domani, ... (comingsoon)

  • The Acolyte

    Nuovi dettagli sulla prossima serie ambientata nell'universo di George Lucas Tra le prossime serie Star Wars annunciate, la prima sarà The Acolyte, che racconterà un'epoca mai vista prima nella ... (movieplayer)

New Star Wars Show The Acolyte Has a Release Date - It’s official. The next live-action Star Wars that’ll hit your eyeballs is The Acolyte, and it’s coming sooner than you may think. Disney just revealed a teaser poster for the show with an intriguing ...gizmodo

Star Wars: The Acolyte Gets Official Release Date And Poster, Trailer Comes Tomorrow - The Acolyte is not the only new Star Wars series coming this year, as The Bad Batch just returned for its third and final season. The series will wrap up in early May, so if The Acolyte arrives in ...gamespot

Star Wars: The Acolyte release date and first poster revealed, trailer coming tomorrow - We finally have a release date for the next Star Wars series on Disney+, revealed alongside the show’s first poster and a promise of a trailer coming very soon. While we are still to see any of the ...en.as

Video di Tendenza
Video The Acolyte
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.