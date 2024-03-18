Tennis | Murray incerto su Parigi 2024 | “Mi piacerebbe tornare ai Giochi | ma solo se posso ambire a una medaglia”

Tennis, Murray incerto su Parigi 2024: “Mi piacerebbe tornare ai Giochi, ma solo se posso ambire a una medaglia” (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Il futuro Tennistico di Andy Murray da diverse settimane pare in dubbio. Il Tennista scozzese ha iniziato male la stagione e riflette su ciò che accadrà nei prossimi mesi: “Non voglio ritrovarmi nella condizione di venir convocato solo perché potrebbe essere il mio ultimo torneo. Mi farebbe enormemente piacere poter giocare ancora una volta ai Giochi Olimpici, ma solo se dovessi sentirmi in condizione di poter vincere una medaglia”, dice in un’intervista al Times. “Sono ben consapevole di quanto siano belli i miei ricordi legati ai Giochi e vorrei tornarci per diritto e non togliendo il posto ad uno dei miei colleghi solo perché si tratta di una fantastica opportunità”. SportFace.
