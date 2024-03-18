Tallulah Willis è autistica | la rivelazione della figlia di Bruce sui social

Tallulah Willis

Tallulah Willis è autistica: la rivelazione della figlia di Bruce sui social (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Tallulah Willis, figlia di Bruce Willis e Demi Moore ha rivelato ai suoi fan sui social di aver ricevuto, nell’estate 2023, una diagnosi d’autismo; la giovane, attrice come i genitori, ha condiviso questo particolare intimo della sua vita, mostrando un video di lei bambina in braccio al padre, mentre gioca con le sue orecchie; a corredo, la didascalia: “Dimmi che sei autistico senza dirmi che sei autistico“, e definendosi, nei commenti, laddove gran parte degli utenti lodano la sua scelta, “neurospicy”, gioco di parole con “neurodivergent”, ovvero “neurodivergente”.   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da Tallulah (@buuski) E sempre nei commenti, Willis offre maggior contesto ...
