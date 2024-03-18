Sony FE 24-50mm F2 8 G in prova L' ottica zoom con l' ambizione di essere giusta

Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G in prova. L'ottica zoom con l'ambizione di essere "giusta" (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) "giusta" perché Sony ha voluto dare la leggerezza e la compattezza delle ottiche F4 a una F2.8. Le focali da 24 a 50 mm potrebbero andare strette, ma sono la riproposizione in salsa mirrorless di quelle più comunemente usate sugli smartphone. Il nuovo "24-50" di Sony può quindi incuriosire anche chi si avvicina per la prima volta alle "fotografie delle macchine"....
    Gli F4 sono di solito compatti, ma poco luminosi. Gli F2.8 sono luminosi, ma pesanti. Sony ha unito le caratteristiche migliori delle due categorie di zoom per apertura e ha creato un nuovo ... (dday)

