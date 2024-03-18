Short track | Italia da poker nei Mondiali di Rotterdam per dimenticare le tensioni

Rotterdam, 17 marzo 2024 – medaglie e soddisfazioni per l’Italia dello Short Track nella terza ed ultima giornata dei Campionati Mondiali di Rotterdam. Dopo un sabato amaro, gli azzurri rialzano la ... (ilfaroonline)
l’Italia chiude i Mondiali di Rotterdam con una meravigliosa medaglia d’argento nella staffetta mista. Il quartetto composto da Pietro Sighel, Andrea Cassinelli, Arianna Sighel e Chiara Betti ha ... (oasport)
Ennesimo podio per la rientrante Arianna Fontana. ROMA - Quattro medaglie, due d'argento e altrettante di bronzo, per l'Italia ai Mondiali di Short track. Sono arrivate tutte nella giornata ... (ilgiornaleditalia)
Mapping Conflict: Using Satellite Radar Data to track the War Damage in Gaza - Gaza’s urban landscape has changed profoundly since the start of Israel’s military campaign. Researchers Jamon Van Den Hoek and Corey Scher have been mapping the impact.gijn
1 ‘secretly cheap’ FTSE 250 share I’m buying for the long run - This FTSE 250 firm just stole the crown as the new industry leader, showing no signs of slowing down. Yet the share price still looks cheap to me.fool.co.uk
Racing: Hamlin wins tire-management race at Bristol - By MARK LONG AP Sports Writer Denny Hamlin has won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway after passing Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. in the final laps. It’s his fourth ...salisburypost