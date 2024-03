Rugby: la Georgia trionfa nel Sei Nazioni B - Si è conclusa ieri allo Stade Jean Bouin di Parigi la Rugby Europe Championship, il cosiddetto Sei Nazioni B, il torneo continentale al quale partecipano le otto nazionali più forti dopo le squadre de ...oasport

Wales vs Finland LIVE: Dragons aim to keep Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive – kick-off time, team news and how to follow - Wales face Finland in their Euro 2024 play-off semi-final this week aiming to keep their chances of playing in Germany alive. The Dragons must win on Thursday evening to progress to the ...talksport

Georgia coach Richard Cockerill pleads for Six Nations inclusion - Georgia have outgrown Europe's second tier competition and need ‘stronger opposition’, says the country’s head coach Richard Cockerill.iol.co.za