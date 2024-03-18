Riley Osborne | un talento da scoprire

Riley Osborne, un talento da scoprire (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Un nuovo appuntamento con il brand di NXT, questa volta voglio focalizzare la mia attenzione su una superstar britannica 25enne, Josh Terry. Ma lo conosciamo tutti con il ring name di Riley Osborne. Ha uno stile di lotta da high flyer quindi è molto tecnico, rapido e fa delle mosse aeree la sua forza maggiore. La sua carriera è iniziata nel 2014 nelle indy britanniche, poi dal 2019 è arrivato alla WWE seppur l’anno precedente aveva lottato già a 205 Live in qualche occasione. Un percorso netto prima a NXT UK, poi ad NXT. Da inizio di quest’anno ha preso a partecipare maggiormente agli show di NXT, anche televisivamente parlando, grazie al suo ingresso in pianta stabile nei Chase U che è stato senza ombra di dubbio un ottimo modo per dargli una possibilità di crescere senza correre troppo. Che dire, il suo presente mi fa dire che gli manca un ...
