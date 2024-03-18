Putin e Trump | l’asse Cremlino-Casa Bianca spaventa i servizi Usa

15.26 Donald Trump, intervistato da Fox News, ha detto che spera di non dover scegliere tra Putin che "ingoia" l'Ucraina o l'invio di armi a Kiev. Ha ripetuto che la guerra "non sarebbe mai ... (televideo.rai)
New York, 17 marzo 2024 – “Viviamo in un momento senza precedenti. La democrazia e la libertà sono sotto attacco. Putin è in marcia sull'Europa e il mio predecessore si inchina a lui e gli dice di ... (quotidiano)
Putin warns the West a Russia-NATO conflict is just one step from World War Three - Putin warns West over sending troops to UkrainePutin says NATO personnel already in UkraineRussia may take buffer zone out of Ukraine regions ...thehansindia
Russia-Ukraine war live: Presidential election accused of being most corrupt in Russian history as west criticises Putin’s victory - Watchdog says presidential campaign fell ‘far short of constitutional standards’; German foreign ministry cals ‘Putin’s rule is authoritarian’. 14:50 Here are some of the latest images ...msn
Putin warns west as Russia-NATO conflict is one step away from World War III - Putin rejected US and Western criticism of the election, which the White House stated was not free and fair. He remarked that US elections were not democratic and criticized the use of state power ...bolnews