Putin e Trump | l’asse Cremlino-Casa Bianca spaventa i servizi Usa

Fonte : periodicodaily
Putin e Trump, l’asse Cremlino-Casa Bianca spaventa i servizi Usa (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) – "Credo che Trump e Putin siano naturali compagni di letto, si completano l'un l'altro, hanno obiettivi e aspirazioni comuni". Così Douglas London, agente della Cia in pensione, spiega al Guardian il ben noto "bromance" che unisce l'appena rieletto presidente russo all'ex presidente americano, che spera di tornare alla Casa Bianca con le elezioni
    15.26 Donald Trump, intervistato da Fox News, ha detto che spera di non dover scegliere tra Putin che "ingoia" l'Ucraina o l'invio di armi a Kiev. Ha ripetuto che la guerra "non sarebbe mai ... (televideo.rai)

    New York, 17 marzo 2024 – “Viviamo in un momento senza precedenti. La democrazia e la libertà sono sotto attacco. Putin è in marcia sull'Europa e il mio predecessore si inchina a lui e gli dice di ... (quotidiano)

    "Viviamo in un momento senza precedenti. La democrazia e la libertà sono sotto attacco. Putin è in marcia sull'Europa e il mio predecessore si inchina a lui e gli dice di fare quello che vuole. Ma ... (quotidiano)

