Psg Rashford | l’attaccante ha deciso il futuro | la situazione

Psg Rashford

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcionews24©

Fonte : calcionews24
Psg Rashford, l’attaccante ha deciso il futuro: la situazione (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) In Inghilterra tiene banco il futuro di Marcus Rashford con il Psg sullo sfondo, anche se l’attaccante avrebbe già deciso In Inghilterra tiene banco il futuro di Marcus Rashford con il Psg sullo sfondo, anche se l’attaccante avrebbe già deciso.  Secondo quanto riporta l’edizione odierna del Sun, Rashford sarebbe pronto a dire di no alla corte dei parigini scegliendo di rimanere a vestire la maglia del Manchester United.
Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24
  • Psg Rashford

    Il Paris Saint-Germain inizia a programmare il futuro senza Kylian Mbappé. Il contratto dell'attaccante classe '98 scadrà... (calciomercato)

  • Psg Rashford

    L’allenatore del Manchester United Erik ten Hag ha parlato di Marcus Rashford e dei rumors che lo vorrebbero lontano dai Red Devils: “Non gli abbiamo fatto firmare un rinnovo di 4 anni per poi ... (sportface)

  • Psg Rashford

    Come riporta The Sun il Paris Saint Germain è in attesa di capire quali sono i piani di Mbappè per il futuro, ma si legge che... (calciomercato)

PSG, c'è chi dice no: Rashford vuole solo il Manchester United - Il Paris Saint-Germain inizia a programmare il futuro senza Kylian Mbappè. Il contratto dell`attaccante classe `98 scadrà al termine della stagione e il Real.calciomercato

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe scores sensational goal in PSG vs Montpellier - Kylian Mbappe showcased his brilliance by delivering a sensational goal that propelled PSG into the lead vs Montpellier ...clutchpoints

Marcus Rashford set to snub chance to replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG – but Man Utd still set for huge transfer exodus - MARCUS Rashford is set to snub a potential move to PSG – and stay at Manchester United. SunSport understands the England striker has been identified as a “key part” of the revolution at Old ...thesun.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Psg Rashford
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.