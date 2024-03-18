“Perfect Blue” | l’opera prima di Satoshi Kon al cinema

Perfect Blue

“Perfect Blue”, l’opera prima di Satoshi Kon al cinema (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Il primo psycho-thriller di animazione giapponese della storia tratto dal romanzo originale scritto da Yoshikazu Takeuchi Arriva per la prima volta al cinema in versione restaurata 4K il claustrofobico e coraggioso “Perfect Blue”, opera prima di Satoshi Kon (Paprika, Tokyo Godfathers, Paranoia Agent) prodotta da MadHouse e uscita nel 1997. L’appuntamento nelle sale è per il 22, 23, 24 aprile (elenco a breve su nexodigital.it) grazie alla Stagione degli Anime al cinema 2024, un progetto esclusivo di Nexo Digital distribuito in collaborazione con Yamato Video. In Perfect Blue, Satoshi Kon racconta la storia della cantante Mima che, di fronte allo scarso successo commerciale, deve abbandonare il microcosmo rosa confetto ...
