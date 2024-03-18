NeuroDerm Announces Publication of Positive Results from Phase 3 BouNDless Trial Evaluating ND0612 in Parkinson' s Disease Patients with Motor Fluctuations

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) REHOVOT, Israel, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), today announced theofin The Lancet Neurologythe pivotal,(NCT04006210).the, which evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of investigational– a continuous, 24 hours/day subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) – in comparison to oral immediate-release (IR) LD/CD in's(PD), met its primary endpoint and the ...