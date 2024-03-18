Mo | Orlando | ' da Borrell finalmente parole di verità'

Orlando Borrell

Mo: Orlando, 'da Borrell finalmente parole di verità' (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Roma, 18 mar. (Adnkronos) - "finalmente Borrell ha detto la verità: Israele usa la fame a Gaza come arma di guerra". Lo scrive sui social il deputato Pd ed ex ministro del Lavoro Andrea Orlando.
