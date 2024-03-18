Milan | Noah Okafor il nuovo Giroud? Tutti i voti

Milan, Noah Okafor il nuovo Giroud? Tutti i voti (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Milan, dopo la grande prestazione di Empoli, è arrivata un’altra ottima prova da parte di Noah Okafor contro il Verona: è l’erede di Giroud? Il Milan di Stefano Pioli ha battuto l’Hellas Verona per 3-1 nella gara valevole per la 29esima giornata di Serie A. I rossoneri sono stati protagonisti di una buona prestazione e hanno consolidato il secondo posto, a più 3 punti sulla Juventus, grazie al passo falso dei bianconeri. Dopo la grande partita di Empoli, è arrivata un’altra ottima prova da parte di Noah Okafor, che conferma tutte le qualità del giocatore ex Salisburgo. La gara dello svizzero in maglia 17 è stata, infatti, valutata con ottimi voti dai maggiori quotidiani italiani. Partiamo, quindi, con il giudizio del Corriere della Sera: “Montipò gli ...
Leao’s message to Chukwueze, Okafor jokes with Pulisic – Reactions to Milan’s win over Verona - Milan players celebrated their away victory against Hellas Verona on Sunday which helped them cement the second place in the Serie A table.football-italia

Europe Nigerians Delighted as Chukwueze Scores Debut Goal for AC Milan in Serie A - Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze looks to maintain a consistent scoring record for AC Milan after opening his Serie A account against Hellas Verona. Chukwueze expresses determination to fulfill ...nigerianbulletin

Chukwueze Promises More After Scoring Maiden Serie A Goal - Samuel Chukwueze hopes to score on a consistent basis for AC Milan after opening his goal account against ... Chukwueze volleyed home from inside the box three minutes after he took the place of Noah ...completesports

