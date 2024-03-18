Mediwave Earns Global Recognition at GLOMO Awards 2024 for Emergency Response HealthTech (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) SINGAPORE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Mediwave, a leading-edge HealthTech company, was recognised as a finalist at the prestigious Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO), part of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) powered by GSMA in Barcelona, Spain. This acknowledgment underscores Mediwave's exceptional contributions to the field, particularly its innovative and integrated use of AI, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and Mixed Reality technologies. Mediwave has transformed Sri Lanka's national-level free pre-hospital Emergency care ambulance service, 1990 Suwa Seriya, with its end-to-end Emergency Response Suite. This solution, recently featured as the world's first of its kind, digitises and augments the ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
