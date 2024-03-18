Malakai Black: “Nel wrestling ci vogliono le emozioni, meno Micheal Bay e più Gunther” (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024)
L’attuale star AEW MalakaiBlack è un nome che milioni di persone in tutto il mondo vorrebbero vedere più spesso in TV. Nonostante la poca presenza nella programmazione televisiva settimanale, l’ex superstar della WWE si è impegnato ad allenare le nuove generazioni di wrestler per aiutarle ad emergere con le giuste premesse.
emozioni
In un’intervista a Developmentally Speaking, a Black è stato chiesto quale fosse la sua filosofia sul wrestling. L’ex NXT Champion ha dichiarato che questo sport ha bisogno di più emozione, e ha anche elogiato il campione intercontinentale WWE Gunther per il suo incredibile lavoro.
“Ho sentito cose uscire dalla bocca di persone che fanno wrestling da sette-otto anni che mi hanno fatto pensare: ‘Amico, sta’ zitto’. Il ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
