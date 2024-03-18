Lgbt | Zan | ‘da Consulta ennesima sferzata al Parlamento’

Lgbt: Zan, ‘da Consulta ennesima sferzata al Parlamento’ (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Roma, 18 mar. (Adnkronos) – “Il Presidente della Consulta Barbera oggi sferza per l?ennesima volta il Parlamento per una legge sul fine vita e una che tuteli i figli della famiglie arcobaleno. Dimostra che i diritti non sono di parte, ma insiti nella Costituzione. La politica ha il dovere di riconoscerli”. Lo scrive su twitter il deputato Pd Alessandro Zan, responsabile Diritti del Pd. L'articolo CalcioWeb.
