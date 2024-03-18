Kung Fu Panda 4 ancora primo al box office USA con oltre 30 milioni

Kung Panda

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Kung Fu Panda 4 ancora primo al box office USA con oltre 30 milioni (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Dopo Dune 2, la scatenato Panda Po batte anche il nuovo film di Mark Wahlberg e incassa altri 30 milioni nel secondo weekend. Po alla riscossa. Non si ferma il successo di Kung Fu Panda 4 al botteghino americano; nella seconda settimana la pellicola animata targata DreamWorks incassa altri 30 milioni arrivando a superare i 107,7 milioni in ambito domestico e i 176.5 milioni globali. Adesso si attende con ansia l'uscita italiana del film, prevista per il 21 marzo, per vedere se il trend positivo verrà confermato anche nel nostro paese, come lascerebbe intendere la nostra recensione di Kung Fu Panda 4. Dune - Parte Due difende la seconda posizione incassando altri 29,1 milioni che permettono al film di Denis Villeneuve di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • Kung Panda

    Il film: Kung Fu Panda 4, 2024. Regia: Mike Mitchell. Genere: Animazione. Cast: Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Awkwafina, Viola Davis, James Hong, Bryan Cranston. Durata: 94 minuti. Dove l’abbiamo ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Kung Panda

    Le anteprime di Kung Fu Panda 4 hanno conquistato il box office domenicale in Italia, portando il nuovo capitolo della celebre saga animata targata DreamWorks Animation in prima posizione con un ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Kung Panda

    La nostra recensione di Kung Fu Panda 4, il nuovo film di DreamWorks Animation in sala dal 21 marzo, che porta avanti le avventure di Po tra vecchie e nuove conoscenze. È così che canta Jack Black, ... (movieplayer)

Kung Fu Panda 4’ again beats sandworms in North America box office - Find out more about subscription packages here. FOR a second weekend running Kung Fu Panda 4 battled its way to the top of the North American box office, narrowly edging out Dune: Part Two, according ...businesstimes.sg

Incassi, Dune 2 sempre in vetta cavanti a La zona di interesse - Nuovi ingressi al quinto posto dove troviamo Kung Fu Panda 4 di Mike Mitchell, nuovo capitolo della saga animata della Dreamworks, nelle sale italiane con Universal, in cui Fabio Volo da la voce a Po, ...ansa

Kung Fu Panda 4 Beats Dune: Part Two For Second Straight Weekend With $30 Million Collection - After a wait of eight years, the Kung Fu Panda makers finally released the fourth installment, bringing another addition to the franchise and showing Po on his spiritual journey. Co-directed by Mike ...news18

Video di Tendenza
Video Kung Panda
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.