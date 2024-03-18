Katz a Borrell | ' la smetta di attaccare Israele'

(Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) "E' tempo che il ministero degli esteri della Ue Josepfinisca die riconosca il suo diritto all' autodifesa contro i crimini di Hamas". Lo ha detto il ministro degli esteri israeliano Israelin risposta alle accuse di Borrel secondo cui"usa la fame a Gaza come arma di guerra" e che Gaza "da prigione a cielo aperto" che era è passata a essere un "grande cimitero a cielo aperto".- ha ricordato- ha permesso l'ingresso "di un vasto aiuto umanitario via terra, aria e mare per tutti coloro che vogliono aiutare".

