Katz a Borrell, 'la smetta di attaccare Israele' (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) "E' tempo che il ministero degli esteri della Ue Josep Borrell finisca di attaccare Israele e riconosca il suo diritto all' autodifesa contro i crimini di Hamas". Lo ha detto il ministro degli esteri israeliano Israel Katz in risposta alle accuse di Borrel secondo cui Israele "usa la fame a Gaza come arma di guerra" e che Gaza "da prigione a cielo aperto" che era è passata a essere un "grande cimitero a cielo aperto". Israele - ha ricordato Katz - ha permesso l'ingresso "di un vasto aiuto umanitario via terra, aria e mare per tutti coloro che vogliono aiutare".
