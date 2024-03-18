Inspire Leadership 2024: la nuova Leadership tra Intelligenza Artificiale e umanità - Il 22 e 23 marzo, presso l'UnaHotel di Pero, vicino Milano, si terrà l'attesissima nuova edizione di Inspire Leadership 2024. Un evento unico, creato e organizzato da Rocket Sharing Company spa, in ...adnkronos

8 Nigerian Women Making the Country Proud Abroad - This year, under the campaign theme “Inspire Inclusion,” let us recognize some outstanding Nigerian women who are making important contributions overseas in a variety of professions, setting the ...howng

The leaders 16 health system execs prize most for future growth - Becker's asked C-suite executives from hospitals and health systems across the U. S. to share their organization's areas of growth for the next few years.beckershospitalreview