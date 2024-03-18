Golf | The Players Championship 2024 | Scheffler si conferma campione | ottavo titolo sul PGA Tour

Golf, The Players Championship 2024: Scheffler si conferma campione, ottavo titolo sul PGA Tour (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Scottie Scheffler fa la storia in Florida e ribadisce di non essere numero uno al mondo per caso. Il 27enne statunitense ha infatti conquistato per il secondo anno consecutivo il The Players Championship, riuscendo un bis che non era mai riuscito a nessuno in 50 edizioni. Come se non bastasse, per Scheffler si tratta della seconda settimana di fila con un titolo visto che sette giorni fa si era laureato campione all’Arnold Palmer Invitational in quel di Ridgewood (New Jersey). Sul percorso del TPC Sawgrass, il leader della classifica mondiale di Golf si è imposto in rimonta con lo score di 268 (67 69 68 64, -20) colpi. Preceduti i connazionali Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark e Brian Harman, secondi con 269 (-19); quinto invece l’inglese Matt Fitzpatrick con 272 ...
