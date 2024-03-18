Fresh Foam Hierro v8, scarpe da Trail Running da New Balance (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024)
New Balance è entusiasta di presentare la nuova FreshFoamHierro v8, che segna un avanzamento significativo nel mondo delle scarpe da TrailRunning, con un focus senza precedenti su performance e sostenibilità.
La versione 8 bilancia perfettamente leggerezza e robustezza. La sua intersuola FreshFoam X, è adesso composta per il 40% da materiale a base biologica, il massimo mai raggiunto in una scarpa da Running performance, sottolineando l’impegno di New Balance verso innovazioni più sostenibili.
Questo modello introduce miglioramenti rivoluzionari, tra cui un’altezza della suola maggiorata a 32mm/24mm, diminuendo il differenziale, per un’ammortizzazione superiore e un grip eccezionale su ogni ...Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
